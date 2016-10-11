BRIEF-Semcams signs long-term deal with Nuvista Energy

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Semgroup Corp

* Semcams to construct new 200 mmcf/d montney sour gas processing plant; signs long-term deal with nuvista energy

* Semcams - 15-year agreement provides for take-or-pay obligations creating a significant backstop for investment to be made by semcams

* Semcams- total project cost estimate is approximately c$300 million to c$350 million

* Semgroup corp - wapiti gas plant is expected to be online by q2 of 2019

* Semcams- plant capacity to process up to 200 mmcf/d of raw sour gas and 20,000 barrels per day of condensate