FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-IDC says worldwide PC shipments declined 3.9 pct in Q3
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Computer Hardware
October 11, 2016 / 9:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-IDC says worldwide PC shipments declined 3.9 pct in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - IDC

* IDC - Worldwide PC shipments totaled nearly 68 million units in Q3 of 2016 (3Q16), a year-on-year decline of 3.9 percent

* IDC - Q3 shipment volume continued to decline, but results were about 3.2 percent ahead of projections

* IDC - better than expected shipments reflect competition among market leaders, effort to capitalize on market consolidation and future stabilization

* IDC - seasonal increase in volume during H2 and projected stronger demand going forward provide some justification for more aggressive positioning

* IDC - market leaders continued to gain share in United States and globally

* IDC - total PC shipments are still declining and some of short-term improvement may come out of next year rather than accelerating longer-term buying Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.