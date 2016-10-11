FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Amerco says U-Haul International and Pods Enterprises LLC enters into settlement agreement
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 11, 2016 / 9:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Amerco says U-Haul International and Pods Enterprises LLC enters into settlement agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Amerco

* AMERCO - On Oct 10, U-Haul International and Pods Enterprises LLC entered into settlement agreement which concludes litigation between U-Haul and PEI

* Says as part of agreement, U-Haul will pay $41.4 million to PEI

* Says had previously recorded a $60.7 million accrual in Q4 of fiscal 2015

* AMERCO - U-Haul will record $24.6 million difference between accrued contingency and final settlement amount as reduction in operating expenses in Q2 of fiscal 2017 Source: (bit.ly/2dZrMsy) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.