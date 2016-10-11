BRIEF-Amerco says U-Haul International and Pods Enterprises LLC enters into settlement agreement

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Amerco

* AMERCO - On Oct 10, U-Haul International and Pods Enterprises LLC entered into settlement agreement which concludes litigation between U-Haul and PEI

* Says as part of agreement, U-Haul will pay $41.4 million to PEI

* Says had previously recorded a $60.7 million accrual in Q4 of fiscal 2015

* AMERCO - U-Haul will record $24.6 million difference between accrued contingency and final settlement amount as reduction in operating expenses in Q2 of fiscal 2017