BRIEF-Gartner- Worldwide PC shipments declined 5.7 pct decline in Q3

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Gartner Inc

* Worldwide pc shipments totaled 68.9 million units in q3 of 2016, a 5.7 percent decline from q3 of 2015

* Gartner Inc - in United States, PC shipments totaled 16.2 million units in Q3, a 0.3 percent decline from same period last year

* In U.K., Brexit had no immediate impact on PC sales

* Gartner - depreciation of british pound against U.S. Dollar caused some vendors to indicate prices will increase through end of 2016 and into 2017