BRIEF-YUM! Brands says offered voluntary retirement program to certain U.S. employees

Oct 11 (Reuters) - YUM! Brands Inc

* During the quarter ended September 3, 2016, YUM offered a voluntary retirement program to certain U.S. employees

* YUM! Brands - Voluntary retirement program to provide separation pay and benefits to employees who elected to voluntarily separate from YUM

* YUM! Brands - Incurred pre-tax costs of $26 million and $32 million for quarter and year to date, respectively, related to U.S. voluntary retirement program