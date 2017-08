Oct 11 (Reuters) - Medicinova Inc :

* Medicinova announces FDA granted orphan drug designation to MN-166 (ibudilast) for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

* Medicinova INC -MN-166 demonstrated positive trends in interim efficacy data from mid-study analysis of CHS Neuromuscular/ALS-MDA center study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: