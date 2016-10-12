FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Moody's says Australia's economy displays resilience to commodity price declines
October 12, 2016 / 2:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's says Australia's economy displays resilience to commodity price declines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's - Australia's economy displays resilience to commodity price declines, but external financing risks linger

* Moody's - Moody's investors service says that Australia (Aaa stable) will be the fastest growing Aaa-rated commodity exporting economy in 2016

* Moody's - expects Australia to maintain higher GDP expansion than Canada and Norway, and a similar rate to New Zealand over coming years

* Moody's - expects Australia's fiscal deficits to remain wider for longer than the government forecasts, and to be higher than in New Zealand and Norway Source text: bit.ly/2dJIhtV

