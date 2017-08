Oct 12 (Reuters) - Ablynx Nv

* Ablynx announces second extension of its Ion channel research collaboration with Merck & Co

* Ablynx - extension agreement will trigger a EUR 1 million milestone payment to Ablynx

* Ablynx - Merck will extend their funding of research collaboration at Ablynx to September 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)