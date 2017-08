Oct 12 (Reuters) - Top Glove Corporation Bhd :

* Qtrly net profit 65.6 million RGT versus 102.8 million RGT

* Qtrly revenue 722.1 million RGT versus 709.4 million RGT

* "Foresees a competitive business landscape ahead, with the likelihood of oversupply and eventually, industry consolidation taking place"

* Resolved to recommend a single tier final dividend of 8.5 sen per share for the financial year ended 31 August 2016