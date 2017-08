Oct 12 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor North America Inc:

* Toyota Motor North America, Inc - conducting a safety recall of approximately 92,000 model year 2016 and 2017 Toyota Prius sedan vehicles in the U.S.

* Toyota Motor North America, Inc - on the involved vehicles, there is a possibility that the parking brake could become inoperative Source text - toyota.us/2e4EJWJ