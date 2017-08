Oct 12 (Reuters) - Roselabs Finance Ltd

* Roselabs Finance Ltd - Nilesh Rawat who was appointed as managing director of the company has completed his tenure of 3 years on October 10, 2016

* Roselabs Finance Ltd - Rawat continues to be a director of the company. Source text - (bit.ly/2dbtBkO) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)