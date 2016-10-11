FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Wealth Glory says independent commission against corruption conducted search at co's premises
October 11, 2016 / 10:45 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Wealth Glory says independent commission against corruption conducted search at co's premises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Wealth Glory Holdings Ltd :

* On 11 october 2016, independent commission against corruption of Hong Kong conducted a search at premises

* Investigation has no material adverse impact to group and business and operations of group remain normal

* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading of shares on GEM with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 12 October 2016

* Company provided certain records and agreements for purpose of an ICAC investigation

* Neither company itself nor any director or staff member of company is subject of investigation

* Save as disclosed above, board is not aware of any other unpublished inside information Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
