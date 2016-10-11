FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-West Wits Mining enters into new agreement for Derewo Project, Indonesia
October 11, 2016 / 10:20 PM / 10 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - West Wits Mining Ltd :

* Entered into a new business alliance agreement for Derewo Project, Papua Province, Indonesia with Pt Tobacom Del Mandiri

* TDM will also have right to appoint one director to board of PTMQ as well as one commissioner

* TDM is responsible for granting of clean and clear certificates and forestry permits for Derewo, securing safe access to project site

* TDM will receive a 30% equity interest in Pt Madinah Quarataa'in, west wits subsidiary which holds licences for Derewo project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

