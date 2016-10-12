BRIEF-Haitong international Securities enters subscription agreement

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Haitong International Securities Group Ltd :

* company entered into subscription agreement with managers

* has agreed to issue bonds on or around 25 october 2016

* Initial conversion price is hk$6.8112 per share

* bonds convertible in circumstances set out in terms into shares of value hk$0.10 each at initial conversion price of hk$6.8112 per share

* Gross proceeds from issue of bonds will be hk$3.88 billion

* proceeds will be used by group to fund expansion of business operations and for general corporate purposes