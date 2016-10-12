FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fagron posts Q3 revenue of 103.4 mln euros, below Reuters poll
October 12, 2016 / 5:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Fagron posts Q3 revenue of 103.4 mln euros, below Reuters poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Fagron NV :

* Fagron realises turnover of 103.4 million euros ($115.8 million), below 106 million euros seen in Reuters poll

* Q3 revenue from continuing operations fell 1.1 percent to 103.4 million euros

* Expected that the Wichita facility will have received all required licences and will have completed the validation processes early 2017

* Based on the current operations, Fagron expects to realise a turnover of at least 415 million euros and REBITDA of 85-95 million euros for the FY 2016

* Negative impact of changed reimbursement system on turnover, profitability of freedom pharmaceuticals in US to result in substantial goodwill write-off during the impairment test in Dec. 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
