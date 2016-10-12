BRIEF-Verimark H1 HEPS 2.2 cents vs loss of 3.6 cents per share

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Verimark Holdings Limited

* Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Results For The Six Months Ended 31 August 2016

* Revenue from continuing operations up 0.5 pct to r184.4 million for 6 months ended Aug 31 (2015: r183.5 million)

* Headline earnings per share for 6 months ended Aug 31 2.2 cents per share (2015: loss of 3.6 cents per share)

* Basic earnings per share ("Eps") for 6 months ended Aug 31 at 2.2 cents per share (2015: loss of 3.7 cents per share)

* Net asset value per share for 6 months ended Aug 31 at 117.7 cents per share (2015: 107.6 cents per share)

* As a result of ongoing depreciation of rand against us dollar, it became necessary for Verimark to increase selling prices in mid-February 2016

* Board has considered it prudent not to declare a dividend

* Declining business confidence in South Africa is expected to continue beyond 2016

* Given economic challenges and uncertainty around rand exchange rate, verimark is exploring a number of diversification strategies locally, as well as internationally

