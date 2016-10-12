FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pandora goes online in China on Alibaba's Tmall.com
October 12, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Pandora goes online in China on Alibaba's Tmall.com

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora

* Says Pandora has gone online in China on Alibaba Group's business-to-consumer platform Tmall.com

* Says launch on Tmall.com is Pandora's first online presence in China, and will be followed by launch of the company's own e-store in December

* "The launch of Pandora jewellery on Tmall.com is another important step in establishing the Pandora brand amongst Chinese consumers," Pandora Asia Pacific President Kenneth Madsen said in a statement.

* Says the jewellery market in China is the largest jewellery market in the world, with a value of approximately 600 billion Danish crowns ($90 billion) in 2015

* Says in 2015, Internet retailing in China generated sales of approximately 1.8 trillion Danish crowns, corresponding to an increase of 53 percent from 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6427 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
