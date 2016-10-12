Oct 12 Danish jewellery maker Pandora
* Says Pandora has gone online in China on Alibaba Group's
business-to-consumer platform Tmall.com
* Says launch on Tmall.com is Pandora's first online
presence in China, and will be followed by launch of the
company's own e-store in December
* "The launch of Pandora jewellery on Tmall.com is another
important step in establishing the Pandora brand amongst Chinese
consumers," Pandora Asia Pacific President Kenneth Madsen said
in a statement.
* Says the jewellery market in China is the largest
jewellery market in the world, with a value of approximately 600
billion Danish crowns ($90 billion) in 2015
* Says in 2015, Internet retailing in China generated sales
of approximately 1.8 trillion Danish crowns, corresponding to an
increase of 53 percent from 2014
($1 = 6.6427 Danish crowns)
