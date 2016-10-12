BRIEF-Domino's confident on full-year, ups UK store openings

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Domino's Pizza Group Plc
* Continued to trade well during quarter building on very strong first half
* Trading in core uk business was strong, driven by continued investment in our digital platform and store opening programme
* System sales in uk increased by 10.5%
* Confident forecast full year results will be in line with market expectations.
* We raise our uk openings expectation from 70 to up to 80 new outlets in 2016.
* Group system sales in 13 weeks to sept 25 up 11.5 percent to £237.0m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)