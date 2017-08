Oct 12 (Reuters) - Docdata NV :

* Q3 EBIT loss 172,000 euros ($192,657)

* Expects around 0.6 million euros in bank assets to remain at year end

* 9M loss group share 0.9 million euros versus profit of 1.5 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)