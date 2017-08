Oct 12 (Reuters) - Animalcare Group Plc

* Final results

* FY revenue up 8.6 pct to 14.7 mln stg

* FY underlying operating profit up 2.6 pct to 3.2 mln stg (2015: 3.1 mln stg)

* FY reported pre-tax profits up 2.5 pct to 3.09m stg (2015: 3.01m stg)

* Total recommended dividend up 6.6 pct to 6.5p (2015: 6.1p)