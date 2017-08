Oct 12 (Reuters) - Brighter AB (publ) :

* Legal process between brighter and its former development partner HotSwap now settled

* Judgment is in favour of Brighter claims

* Judgment means that Brighter receives damages of 500,000 Swedish crowns ($57,983.79) from HotSwap Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6231 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)