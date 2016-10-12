FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 12, 2016 / 6:55 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Jaeren Sparebank: Sparebankstiftinga Time og Hå and Sparebankstiftelsen Klepp sell equity certificates at NOK 90

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Jaeren Sparebank :

* Sparebankstiftinga Time og Hå sold on Oct. 12 total of 600,000 equity certificates in Jæren Sparebank at 90 Norwegian crowns ($11.12) per equity certificate

* Sparebankstiftelsen Klepp sold 100,000 equity certificates in Jæren Sparebank at same price

* Following transactions Sparebankstiftinga Time og Hå holds 2.6 million equity certificates in Jæren Sparebank (about 51.7 pct of share capital) and Sparebankstiftelsen Klepp holds 0.6 million shares in Jæren Sparebank (about 12.3 pct of share capital) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0919 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

