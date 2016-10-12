FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Ahlers 9-mth earnings after taxes up 13.3 pct at EUR 5.1 mln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
October 12, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Ahlers 9-mth earnings after taxes up 13.3 pct at EUR 5.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Ahlers AG :

* Revenue and earnings forecast for full year 2015/16 confirmed

* Total sales revenues for first nine months of 2015/16 declined by 1.5 percent from 187.4 million euros in prior year period to 184.5 million euros ($206.66 million) (-2.9 million euros)

* Nine month EBIT before special effects climbed 0.6 million euros from 8.1 million euros in prior year period to 8.7 million euros

* Nine month earnings after taxes increased by 13.3 percent or 0.6 million euros to 5.1 million euros (previous year: 4.5 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.