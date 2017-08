Oct 12 (Reuters) -

* Moody's - low interest rate scenario is credit negative for UK water and energy network companies

* Moody's-Regulated UK water,energy cos that have locked in expensive debt for long periods face credit negative exposure to low interest rate scenario

* Moody's-Regulated cos face periodic reviews of allowed returns and, if interest rates remain around current levels returns could be cut significantly Source text - bit.ly/2dbsCkx