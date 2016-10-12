FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra says Ssangyong Motor signs LOI for JV with Shaanxi Automobile Group of China
October 12, 2016 / 6:55 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra says Ssangyong Motor signs LOI for JV with Shaanxi Automobile Group of China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd

* Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd - Ssangyong Motor signs LOI for joint venture with Shaanxi Automobile Group of China.

* Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd - first phase of construction to establish plant with annual capacity of 150,000 units per year by end 2019

* Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd - second phase to involve expansion of facilities to 300,000 units annually

* Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd says partnership for production facility with capacity of 150,000 CBU vehicles by 2019 end, with plan to expand to 300,000 units Source text - (bit.ly/2dKOMR1) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

