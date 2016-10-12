FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Pinnacle says interested in buying remaining Datacentrix stake
October 12, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Pinnacle says interested in buying remaining Datacentrix stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Holdings Ltd :

* Pinnacle, which holds 57.1 pct of Datacentrix, submitted a non-binding expression of interest to acquire all of issued share capital of Datacentrix

* Consideration amounting to approximately 541 mln rand

* In terms of EOI, consideration payable by Pinnacle to Datacentrix shareholders will be 6.65 rand per Datacentrix share, to be settled in cash

* Pinnacle has received irrevocable undertakings from following Datacentrix shareholders, representing in aggregate 72.05 pct of offer shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

