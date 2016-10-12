BRIEF-DeClout Ltd signs deal for sale of Acclivis Technologies to Citic Consultancy 1616

Oct 12 (Reuters) - DeClout Ltd

* company, together with other shareholders of Acclivis , have entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement

* deal for proposed disposal of entire issued share capital of Acclivis Technologies And Solutions Pte. To Citic Consultancy 1616

* deal for a total consideration of up to s$75mln

* Transaction is expected to yield a disposal gain of up to s$27.9 million, representing a 158% return

* Transaction is expected to yield positive financial impact, returning gross proceeds of up to s$45.6 million for group Source text (bit.ly/2e0MF6W) Further company coverage: