10 months ago
BRIEF-DeClout Ltd signs deal for sale of Acclivis Technologies to Citic Consultancy 1616
#IT Services & Consulting
October 12, 2016 / 10:46 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-DeClout Ltd signs deal for sale of Acclivis Technologies to Citic Consultancy 1616

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - DeClout Ltd

* company, together with other shareholders of Acclivis , have entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement

* deal for proposed disposal of entire issued share capital of Acclivis Technologies And Solutions Pte. To Citic Consultancy 1616

* deal for a total consideration of up to s$75mln

* Transaction is expected to yield a disposal gain of up to s$27.9 million, representing a 158% return

* Transaction is expected to yield positive financial impact, returning gross proceeds of up to s$45.6 million for group Source text (bit.ly/2e0MF6W) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
