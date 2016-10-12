FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Prometic's PBI-4050 significantly reduces liver fibrosis in patients with alström syndrome
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 12, 2016 / 10:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Prometic's PBI-4050 significantly reduces liver fibrosis in patients with alström syndrome

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Prometic Life Sciences Inc :

* Prometic's PBI-4050 significantly reduces liver fibrosis in patients with alström syndrome

* Prometic Life Sciences-significant reduction of established liver fibrosis demonstrated in all patients that completed 12 weeks of PBI-4050 treatment

* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - liver enzymes reduced to within normal ranges in all patients that completed 12 weeks of PBI-4050 treatment

* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - alström syndrome clinical program to be expanded to include further sites throughout europe and north america

* Prometic Life Sciences-drug safety monitoring board recommended patient enrolment should continue in co's ongoing alström syndrome phase 2 clinical trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.