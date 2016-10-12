FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Interactive Investor to buy TD Bank's European Direct Investing unit
October 12, 2016 / 11:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Interactive Investor to buy TD Bank's European Direct Investing unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Interactive Investor Plc

* Interactive Investor Plc agrees to buy TD Bank Group's european direct investing business

* Acquisition will create UK's second largest online stockbroker with assets under administration of 18 billion stg

* Funds advised by J.C. Flowers & Co. Llc to own a majority shareholding in the combined company

* Acquisition of TDDI will be financed through an investment from funds advised by J.C. Flowers & Co. Llc

* Closing is expected in first calendar quarter of 2017, subject to customary closing conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

