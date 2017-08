Oct 12 (Reuters) - PSG Group Limited :

* Interim dividend increased by 25 pct to 125 cents per share

* Six month to Aug 31 recurring headline earnings increased by 16 pct to 411.8 cents per share

* 1.7 bln rand cash available for further investments