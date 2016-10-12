US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower ahead of Fed minutes
Oct 12
* K92 Mining receives $7.5 million
* K92 Mining Inc says receipt of $7.5 million in new capital, via exercise of 10 million warrants at $0.75 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First Quantum Minerals to release third quarter 2016 financial and operating results on October 27, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 12 Power tool maker Stanley Black & Decker Inc said it would buy Newell Brands Inc's tool business for $1.95 billion, adding brands such as Irwin and Lenox to its lineup.