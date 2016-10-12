Oct 12 General Mills Inc

* General Mills Inc - announced anticipated departure of Christopher O'Leary, executive vice president and chief operating officer, international

* General Mills Inc - O'Leary to remain in his current role until Dec. 31, 2016; he will thereafter serve in advisory role during transition period

* General Mills Inc -Jeffrey Harmening, president, chief operating officer, to assume direct accountability for international operations on Jan. 1, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2dWY6iT) Further company coverage: