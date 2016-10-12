FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-L'Espresso sells 71 pct stake in publisher of "Alto Adige" and "Trentino"
October 12, 2016 / 3:06 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-L'Espresso sells 71 pct stake in publisher of "Alto Adige" and "Trentino"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Gruppo Editoriale L'Espresso SpA :

* Agreement has been reached for the sale by Finegil of its entire 71 percent interest that it holds in Seta SpA, publisher of "Alto Adige" and "Trentino", to Athesia SpA

* Athesia is part of the group that controls the daily newspaper Dolomiten

* Deal is part of a deconsolidation plan to comply with the circulation thresholds in view of future merger with La Stampa and Il Secolo XIX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

