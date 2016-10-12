FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Newell Brands to sell its tools business to Stanley Black & Decker for $1.95 bln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 12, 2016 / 10:50 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Newell Brands to sell its tools business to Stanley Black & Decker for $1.95 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Newell Brands Inc :

* Newell Brands announces agreement to sell tools brands to Stanley Black & Decker

* Gross proceeds from divestiture are expected to be $1.95 billion

* Newell Brands Inc - gross proceeds from divestiture are expected to be $1.95 billion

* Newell Brands - proceeds to be primarily used to pay down debt in furtherance of goal of achieving leverage ratio of 3-3.5 times EBITDA by end of 2018

* Newell Brands Inc - if deal were to be completed on dec 31, 2016 , co would expect normalized EPS dilution of about $0.15 on an annualized basis

* Newell Brands will retain its Dymo(reg) industrial labeling business within reported tools segment

* Total 2015 net sales of remaining businesses held for sale is approximately $700 million

* Newell Brands - sales processes are underway and company hopes to complete divestiture of remaining assets held for sale within first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.