BRIEF-Sprint Corp announces private placement offering of wireless spectrum-backed notes
* Sprint Corporation announces private placement offering of wireless spectrum-backed notes
Oct 12 Weyerhaeuser Co :
* Weyerhaeuser to explore strategic alternatives for its Uruguay timberlands and manufacturing business
* Says company intends to consider a broad range of alternatives, including continuing to hold and operate business, or a sale
* Weyerhaeuser Co - intends to consider a broad range of alternatives, including continuing to hold and operate business, or a sale
* Says review of Uruguay operations does not guarantee that company will pursue a transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sprint Corporation announces private placement offering of wireless spectrum-backed notes
* Stanley Black & Decker to acquire tools business of Newell Brands
Oct 12 Power tools maker Stanley Black & Decker Inc said on Wednesday it would buy Newell Brands Inc's tool business for $1.95 billion in cash.