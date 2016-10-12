BRIEF-Castellum Q3 rental income SEK 1.36 bln, in line with expectations

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Castellum AB :

* Q3 rental income 1.36 billion Swedish crowns ($157.72 million) (Reuters poll 1.36 billion crowns)

* Q3 profit from property management 672 million crowns (Reuters poll 681 million crowns)

* CEO says "This year's transactions will drive success in achieving our growth targets of 10% per year for income from property management - and consequently, for dividends" Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll:

($1 = 8.6231 Swedish crowns)