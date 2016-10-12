BRIEF-Kirin Holdings- Kirin Brewery and Kirin Holdings have concluded capital and business partnership agreement with Brooklyn Brewery

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Kirin Holdings Co Ltd

* Kirin Holdings- Kirin Brewery and Kirin Holdings have concluded capital and business partnership agreement with Brooklyn Brewery

* Kirin Holdings- Brooklyn Brewery will issue new shares to Kirin Brewery, and Kirin Brewery will acquire about 24.5 percent stake in Brooklyn Brewery

* Kirin Holdings Co Ltd - Brooklyn Brewery will remain an independent craft beer brewer and no changes to the current management are planned

* Kirin Holdings Co Ltd - Co and Brooklyn Brewery will establish a joint venture in Japan around January 2017

* Kirin Holdings- Kirin Brewery and Brooklyn Brewery plan to expand Brooklyn brand into Brazil

* Kirin Holdings - joint venture will have planned capital contribution share of 60 percent from Kirin Brewery and 40 percent from Brooklyn Brewery Source text: bit.ly/2dKvg3w