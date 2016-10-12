FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Kirin Holdings- Kirin Brewery and Kirin Holdings have concluded capital and business partnership agreement with Brooklyn Brewery
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Brewers
October 12, 2016 / 11:40 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Kirin Holdings- Kirin Brewery and Kirin Holdings have concluded capital and business partnership agreement with Brooklyn Brewery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Kirin Holdings Co Ltd

* Kirin Holdings- Kirin Brewery and Kirin Holdings have concluded capital and business partnership agreement with Brooklyn Brewery

* Kirin Holdings- Brooklyn Brewery will issue new shares to Kirin Brewery, and Kirin Brewery will acquire about 24.5 percent stake in Brooklyn Brewery

* Kirin Holdings Co Ltd - Brooklyn Brewery will remain an independent craft beer brewer and no changes to the current management are planned

* Kirin Holdings Co Ltd - Co and Brooklyn Brewery will establish a joint venture in Japan around January 2017

* Kirin Holdings- Kirin Brewery and Brooklyn Brewery plan to expand Brooklyn brand into Brazil

* Kirin Holdings - joint venture will have planned capital contribution share of 60 percent from Kirin Brewery and 40 percent from Brooklyn Brewery Source text: bit.ly/2dKvg3w

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.