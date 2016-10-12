BRIEF-Celgene & Agios collaborates with Abbott to develop diagnostic tests for leukemia

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories :

* Celgene and Agios announce collaborations with Abbott for diagnostic identification of IDH mutations in AML

* Celgene - companion diagnostic technology to be utilized with Enasidenib, AG-120 development programs for relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia

* Celgene-Agreements with abbott to develop,commercialize companion diagnostic tests on Abbott's M2000 realtime system to identify IDH mutations in AML