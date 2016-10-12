BRIEF-Resonant appoints Jeff Killian as CFO
* Resonant Inc - Kilian will succeed interim CFO Ross Goolsby
Oct 12 Yum! Brands Inc
* Yum Brands CEO Greg Creed on CNBC- Dominos did a much better job of technology, and we have to catch up
* Team Which Inspected Terminal Reported That There Is No Severe Damage To Terminal And No Damage To Environment Has Occurred
* Futures down: Dow 46 pts, S&P 5.5 pts, Nasdaq 14.5 pts (Adds details, comments,)