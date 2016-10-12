BRIEF-Grand Concord International appoints Wang Bin as chairman, Tian Ying as CEO

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Grand Concord International Holdings Ltd

* Wong Kin Ling has resigned as chairman of board, executive director

* Wang Bin has been appointed as chairman of board and an executive director

* Tian Ying has been appointed as chief executive officer of company and an executive director

* Wang Shao Hua has resigned as an executive director

* Hung Kin has resigned as an executive director

* Lam Tet Foo has been appointed as an executive director