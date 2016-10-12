FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Grand Concord International appoints Wang Bin as chairman, Tian Ying as CEO
October 12, 2016 / 1:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Grand Concord International appoints Wang Bin as chairman, Tian Ying as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Grand Concord International Holdings Ltd

* Wong Kin Ling has resigned as chairman of board, executive director

* Wang Bin has been appointed as chairman of board and an executive director

* Tian Ying has been appointed as chief executive officer of company and an executive director

* Wang Shao Hua has resigned as an executive director

* Hung Kin has resigned as an executive director

* Lam Tet Foo has been appointed as an executive director Source text (bit.ly/2dLIrVw) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
