10 months ago
BRIEF-Vera Bradley delays conversion of verabradley.com to new platform
#Market News
October 12, 2016 / 2:05 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Vera Bradley delays conversion of verabradley.com to new platform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Vera Bradley Inc :

* Has delayed October 2016 planned conversion of its digital flagship, verabradley.com, to a new platform

* Conversion delay could impact company's ability to generate positive comparable store sales in Q4 of fiscal 2017

* Does not expect delay to have a material impact on diluted earnings per share for Q4 or fiscal year ended January 28, 2017

* Because of upcoming holiday season, digital flagship conversion will now be launched in Q1 of fiscal 2018

* Postponement of verabradley.com to new platform is related to delays in completing integration of new website platform with existing systems

* Contributing factor to delay in planned conversion of its digital flagship is data security issue Source text - (bit.ly/2dKKBAX) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
