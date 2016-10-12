BRIEF-Tesla says co, Solarcity will unveil solar roof product on Oct 28

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Tesla Motors:

* On October 28th, Tesla and Solarcity will unveil solar roof product

* Over the next few weeks, Tesla will share important updates regarding strategic plan for combined company

* On November 1st, Tesla will provide additional financial information relating to its plans for the combined company

* Upcoming solar roof product, along with Powerwall 2.0, will demonstrate kinds of products that combined company would create