Extraction Oil & Gas jumps about 20 pct in debut
Oct 12 Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc - the first producer to launch a U.S. IPO this year - rose as much as 19.7 percent in their market debut as crude prices held above $50 per barrel.
Oct 12 Cross Country Healthcare Inc :
* Says Christopher Pizzi appointed acting CFO
* William J. Burns, Chief Financial Officer of company, is taking a medical leave of absence - SEC filing Source text - (bit.ly/2e5CF0A) Further company coverage:
* Platinum Group Metals Ltd. announces increase to Sprott Credit Facility
Oct 12 Tesla Motors Inc and SolarCity Corp said Wednesday in a U.S. securities filing that a vote to merge the two California-based companies will take place on Nov. 17.