Oct 12 (Reuters) - Mercialys SA :

* Rental revenues up +12.3 pct to 139.0 million euros ($155.69 million) at end-September

* For whole year, Mercialys will pay out a dividend ranging from 85 pct to 95 pct of 2016 FFO