BRIEF-Bayer closes syndication of $56.9 bln acquisition facilities

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Bayer Ag

* Says successfully closed syndication of $56.9 billion acquisition facilities within the group of Bayer's core relationship banks for the planned Monsanto acquisition

* Says acquisition facilities was previously agreed with five underwriter banks BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and JP Morgan

* Says banks were invited for two ticket sizes, $4.5 billion as bookrunner and mandated lead arranger and $1.125 billion as lead arranger

* Says more than 20 banks joined facilities leading to about 40% oversubscription in syndication

* Says pricing and terms remain confidential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: