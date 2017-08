Oct 12 (Reuters) - Stentys SA :

* Q3 revenue 1.7 million euros ($1.90 million) versus 1.6 million year ago

* At Sept. 30, 2016, Stentys had cash and equivalents totaling 15.7 million euros compared with 18.1 million euros at june 30, 2016.