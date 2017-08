Oct 12 (Reuters) - Global Graphics SE :

* Revenue for Q3 was 4.09 million euros ($4.58 million)(2015: 2.98 million euros).

* Q3 measure of adjusted operating profit or loss for quarter was a profit of 1.02 million euros (2015: 0.10 million euros profit)