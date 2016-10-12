BRIEF-Haier Healthwise to subscribe for 800mln Global Mastermind shares for HK$112mln

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Haier Healthwise Holdings Ltd

* Global Mastermind and subscriber entered into subscription agreement

* Global Mastermind has conditionally agreed to allot and issue 800 million subscription shares at subscription price of hk$0.14 per subscription share

* aggregate subscription price of hk$112.0 million shall be satisfied by subscriber by cash upon completion.

* subscriber of Global Mastermind subscription shares is Haier Healthwise Holdings Limited