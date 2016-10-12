FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Axactor: Contemplated private placement
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 12, 2016 / 3:01 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Axactor: Contemplated private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Axactor AB (publ) :

* Contemplated private placement

* Says has retained Carnegie and DNB Markets to advise on and effect a private placement of new shares directed towards Norwegian and international investors after the close of Oslo Stock Exchange on Oct. 12, 2016

* In private placement, company is offering up to 230 million new shares, representing about 24% of currently outstanding capital of company

* Subscription price in private placement will be determined through an accelerated bookbuilding process

* Minimum subscription and allocation in private placement has been set to number of new shares that equals an aggregate subscription price of at least NOK equivalent of 100,000 euros

* Net proceeds from private placement will be used for acquisitions of non-performing loan portfolios in existing geographies, as well as for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.